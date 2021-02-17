Pakistan may stay on FATF's grey list until June: Report

In October last year, the FATF had concluded that Pakistan had failed to fulfil six key conditions set by the watchdog including the failure to take action against terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar who heads the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hafiz Saeed, chief of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The FATF had then said that Pakistan would continue on its “grey" list till February 2021. In a virtual press conference from Paris in October last year, FATF president Marcus Pleyer had said that Pakistan's failure to fulfil six of the 27 mandates has resulted in the country's continuation in the 'grey' list. "FATF will send a team for onsite visit once Pakistan complies with the remaining six conditions. Then only a decision will be taken if it comes out of the grey list or not," Pleyer said.