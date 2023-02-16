Pakistan drops petrol bomb on citizens; diesel price surges to ₹280 per litre
- Pakistan's mini-budget: Sales tax on general items has been increased to 18%
- Federal excise duty on air travel (club, business, and first-class) has been increased to 20% of the airfare
Cash-strapped Pakistan has dropped a petrol bomb on inflation-hit citizens after unleashing a mini-budget on Wednesday night.
