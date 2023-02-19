Pakistan Minister admits country's ‘bankruptcy’, says solution doesn't lie with IMF
Pakistan economic crisis: The country's rupee has fallen sharply against the dollar since an artificial cap on the local currency was removed last month to allow its value to be decided by a market-based exchange rate.
Pakistan has been struggling with a huge economic crisis with milk prices surging to ₹250 per litre, and chicken prices have shot up to ₹780 per kilograms. Defense minister Khawaja Asif has declared that the country has gone “bankrupt".
