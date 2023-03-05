Pakistan: Moody's downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Pakistan economic crisis: Moody's also downgraded the five banks' long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Caa3 from Caa1
Pakistan's economic crisis has continued to get worse with each passing day. Now, the international rating agency company, Moody's Investors Service has reportedly downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks to Caa3 from Caa1. According to Moody's Investors Service, the five banks to be downgraded on deposit rating include Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and United Bank Ltd (UBL).
