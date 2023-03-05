Pakistan's economic crisis has continued to get worse with each passing day. Now, the international rating agency company, Moody's Investors Service has reportedly downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks to Caa3 from Caa1. According to Moody's Investors Service, the five banks to be downgraded on deposit rating include Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and United Bank Ltd (UBL).

In addition to downgrading their long-term deposit ratings, the global rating agency has also downgraded the five banks' long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Caa3 from Caa1.

Furthermore, Moody's has lowered the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to Caa3 from Caa1, and as a result, also downgraded their local currency long-term CRRs to Caa2 from B3 and their long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr).

The inflation was at a historical high of 31.5% in January and the central bank's benchmark policy rate at a record high of 20% has weakened the borrowers' capacity to repay loans taken from banks, as per the news report. Costs in four categories, transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and recreation and culture, jumped by around half.

The report said that lenders and other financial institutions might witness a large proportion of borrowers defaulting on repayment. If this happens then non-performing loans (NPLs) and bad loans will also surge, affecting the earnings of banks and deteriorating the quality of their assets.

Moody's added that high-interest rates will dampen consumer confidence and compromise borrowers' repayment capacity. Moreover, additional pressure will be on banks' earnings, asset quality, and capital metrics, and also potentially affect their financial stability.

Pakistan's cash-strapped government stands to be the single largest borrower, having taken 85% of total deposits in loans. Meanwhile, other borrowers comprise businesses and households, as per the news report.

This comes close to the heels of downgrading the Pakistan government's credit rating to Caa3 from Caa1. However, Moody's changed the outlook from negative to stable earlier this week.