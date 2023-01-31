Pakistan mosque blast: 61 killed, over 150 injured in Taliban suicide attack in Peshawar9 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:36 AM IST
The bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, causing the roof to collapse on the worshippers
A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 61 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen, officials said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×