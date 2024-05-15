Active Stocks
Pakistan MP's fiery speech goes viral: 'India reached Moon, we can't even spend our reserves' – WATCH
Pakistan MP's fiery speech goes viral: 'India reached Moon, we can't even spend our reserves' – WATCH

Written By Akriti Anand

Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that while the world is reaching the moon, “in Karachi today, innocent children are dying by falling into open gutters”.

Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa Kamal (Screenshot of video/Mustafa Kamal)
Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa Kamal (Screenshot of video/Mustafa Kamal)

Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday drew parallels between India's and Pakistan's achievements during his speech at the National Assembly. He said the world is reaching the moon, "but today, in Karachi, innocent children are dying by falling into open gutters".

"On the same screen, there's this news that India has reached the Moon, and just after two seconds, a news flash says a child was killed after falling into an open drain in Karachi...," Kamal, a leader of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), said in his speech. 

The MQM-P leader posted a video of his speech during the National Assembly session on Facebook on Wednesday. A few snippets of his speech video went viral on social media on Wednesday. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Mustafa Kamal's remarks were in reference to India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission in August last year. With Chandrayaan-3, India scripted history by becoming the first country to soft-land on the Moon's south pole.

Pakistan MP lauds India's education system

Kamal went on to claim that "2 crore 62 lakh children are not going to school in Pakistan". While hailing India's education system, he said, “If India is booming and excelling today, it is because of the education it imparted to its people..."

"Our neighbouring India – 30 years ago, it taught its citizens those things which the world needed. Today, Indians are CEOs of 25 top Global Companies...Today, there are loads of global investments in India," Kamal said. 

He said this while emphasising that a large segment of Pakistan’s youth can be an “opportunity" as well as a “threat" to the country. He said universities in Pakistan have been “industries" that produce “jobless" youth. “This is because we are not teaching them what is demanded in the world," the MQM-P leader said.

He also took potshots at the government over cash-trapped Pakistan's foreign reserves, saying, “We have total reserves, which we can't even spend because we have taken loans, at $8-9 billion...sometimes it is $6 billion. India's reserve is $607 billion..."

Last year in December, India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $2.8 billion to $607 billion, a five-month high, in the week ended December 8, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $9.12 billion in the week ending May 3. The International Monetary Fund reportedly said earlier this month that Pakistan faces major debt-repayment challenges and expressed serious doubts over the cash-strapped country's capacity to repay the global lender.

Published: 15 May 2024, 10:31 PM IST
