Pakistan is facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar, inflation rising to over 27 percent and foreign exchange reserves dropped to the lowest level since 1998 at around USD 3 billion which is not enough even to cover a month's imports.

Global strategic experts said its friends in the Islamic world now recognize that it has to set its house in order and not support radical Islamic groups to operate from its territory, according to the news agency PTI.

They also stated that Pakistani ‘deep state’ does not know how to handle or control the Frankenstein that it created in the form of the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock USD 1.1 billion in funds have not yet yielded positive results.

“Terrorism has blocked foreign direct investment into Pakistan and its unrealistic dependence on China has resulted in a huge external debt," said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistan ambassador to the US and Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute as quoted by PTI.

"Poor relations with neighbors - Afghanistan and India - have limited trade prospects. Pakistan needs to go beyond a political economy of conflict to become prosperous and that seems a bridge too far for now," he said.

Speaking to PTI, former Indian Army chief Gen (retd) JJ Singh said Pakistan appears to have already pressed the button to self-implode.

He said that the situation is slowly spiralling out of control and the world does not know who is actually calling the shots in Pakistan.

According to the former Indian Army chief, it is a cause of concern for everybody including when a country having nuclear weapons is in a situation where there appears to be a serious problem of leadership.

Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan G Parthasarathy suggested that Pakistan must move away from promoting terrorism and focus on constructive economic cooperation if it wants to put a full stop to the crisis.

“Inflation in Pakistan is going through the roof and attributed the current collapse of the country's economy to corruption by successive governments. There is no accountability, Our ruling elite has no interest in Pakistan," Sajid Tarar, a successful Pakistani-American businessman told PTI.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Nathan Porter, began talks on January 31 with the Pakistan government represented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the ninth review of the assistance package. However, no deal has been announced so far.

(With PTI inputs)