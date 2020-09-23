Pakistan must take irreversible action against terrorism, says US diplomat

NEW DELHI: The Trump administration’s new pick as ambassador to Pakistan William E Todd has said that Islamabad must take "sustained and irreversible" action against terrorism to rebuild a strong relationship with the US as well as reduce regional tensions.

In a statement to the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, Todd said he would actively engage Pakistan on terrorism, strategic stability and non-proliferation if he is confirmed as US ambassador to Islamabad. Todd was addressing the Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing.

“To truly reduce regional tensions, and rebuild a strong relationship with the United States, Pakistan must take sustained and irreversible action against terrorism. Pakistan has suffered terribly itself at the hands of terrorists and has committed publicly to ensure terrorists cannot use Pakistani territory to operate," Todd said in his statement.

Since assuming office, US president Donald Trump has taken an unforgiving stance against Pakistan’s support to terrorism, freezing critical financial support to the Asian country's military among other measures.

“Pakistan has taken important steps toward fulfilling that commitment but needs to continue that work. If confirmed, I will work with Pakistan to advance our shared interest in eliminating terrorism from its territory and advancing security in the region," he said.

Referring to what he described as “regional dynamics," Todd said, “although we have a strong relationship with India, that does not need to come at the expense of Pakistan."

“I believe that under the right conditions, we can have a strong relationship with both countries. Our hope is that both countries will take the necessary steps to reduce tensions, and as President (Donald) Trump has offered, we are prepared to facilitate dialogue if both sides request it," he said.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting terrorism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has also politely but firmly refused offers of mediation from Trump between the two countries saying that they would deal with issues bilaterally.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been in the deep freeze for months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan in 2015 to reset ties but a terrorist attack on the Pathankot air force base within a week of the visit in January 2016, put paid to the effort.

Since India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under its constitution in August last year, ties between the two countries have soured further, with Islamabad highlighting what it calls the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. This was after New Delhi imposed certain strictures over movement of people in the region in the immediate aftermath of the revocation of article 370 of the constitution. India had also cut off communication links and sent extra security forces to the region. Almost all of these steps have been rolled back now but Pakistan has been relentless in its criticism of India especially at the UN.

In his statement, Todd said the US-Pakistan ties were “longstanding and important," but also “always complicated and sometimes contentious."

“We certainly have our differences, but Pakistan is an essential regional partner, and this is an opportune moment in our relationship to work together on shared goals. Peace in Afghanistan is in both our countries’ best interests, and effective US-Pakistani cooperation is essential to achieve that objective."

Pakistan had played a “critical role in creating the conditions that brought Afghan leaders and the Taliban to the historic start of Afghan Peace Negotiations" Todd said adding that Islamabad has an “even more important role to play in supporting efforts toward a negotiated political settlement."

He said he would also engage Pakistan on strategic stability and non-proliferation, “carrying a clear message on the threat that nuclear weapons pose to the United States, the region, and our allies and partners."

Todd also listed some other priorities that he would focus on if confirmed —advancing human rights including freedom of religion and expression in Pakistan and increased bilateral trade and investment.

