Pakistan must take irreversible action against terrorism, says US diplomat

Since India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under its constitution in August last year, ties between the two countries have soured further, with Islamabad highlighting what it calls the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. This was after New Delhi imposed certain strictures over movement of people in the region in the immediate aftermath of the revocation of article 370 of the constitution. India had also cut off communication links and sent extra security forces to the region. Almost all of these steps have been rolled back now but Pakistan has been relentless in its criticism of India especially at the UN.