Pakistan navy chopper crashes during training flight, all crew members killed

Pakistan navy chopper crashes during training flight, all crew members killed1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:58 PM IST
A Pakistan navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight on Monday, killing all officials on board. The incident took place in Gwadar – a coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province. Officials said that an investigation into the crash has since been launched.
According to a Navy statement, the Sea King helicopter with three people on board had apparently suffered a “possible technical fault".
“As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives," reports quoted a spokesperson as saying.
