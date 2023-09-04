Pakistan navy chopper crashes during training flight, all crew members killed

Pakistan navy helicopter crashes during routine training flight in Gwadar, killing all officials on board.

A Pakistan navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight on Monday, killing all officials on board. The incident took place in Gwadar – a coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province. Officials said that an investigation into the crash has since been launched.

According to a Navy statement, the Sea King helicopter with three people on board had apparently suffered a “possible technical fault".

"As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives," reports quoted a spokesperson as saying.

