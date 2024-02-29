Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif nominates younger brother Shehbaz for premiership, says ‘best choice in current circumstances’
Formally nominating his younger brother to head a coalition government, former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif said ‘Shehbaz is the best choice for the prime ministership, especially in the current circumstances Pakistan is in’
Formally nominating his younger brother to head a coalition government, former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif said 'Shehbaz is the best choice for the prime ministership, especially in the current circumstances Pakistan is in’, English daily Dawn reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message