This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Instead, Air Force officials moved to shut down the missile systems to avoid any further launches, BB quoted officials as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Instead, Air Force officials moved to shut down the missile systems to avoid any further launches, BB quoted officials as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pakistan held a briefing to publicize the incident a day later after failing to hear an explanation from India, which finally offered a response on Friday following the Pakistani protest over the launch.
Pakistan held a briefing to publicize the incident a day later after failing to hear an explanation from India, which finally offered a response on Friday following the Pakistani protest over the launch.
On Thursday night last week, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires at in Islamabad and conveyed its strong protest over the "unprovoked" violation of its airspace by the supersonic "projectile" of Indian origin.
On Thursday night last week, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires at in Islamabad and conveyed its strong protest over the "unprovoked" violation of its airspace by the supersonic "projectile" of Indian origin.
The Indian Air Force is currently reviewing what went wrong as well as any changes to standard operating procedures for missile launches.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian Air Force is currently reviewing what went wrong as well as any changes to standard operating procedures for missile launches.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said an inquiry would reveal the exact reasons that led to the accidental launch. “India gives utmost priority to the safety and security of its missile systems and any gap revealed by the probe will be addressed," he said.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said an inquiry would reveal the exact reasons that led to the accidental launch. “India gives utmost priority to the safety and security of its missile systems and any gap revealed by the probe will be addressed," he said.
The minister also said Indian armed forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems.
The minister also said Indian armed forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems.
"I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident. We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified," Singh said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident. We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified," Singh said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!