Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-American businessman, praises India's progress under PM Modi and suggests Pakistan could benefit from a similar leader, emphasizing education for long-term success.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Aug 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-American businessman from Baltimore, thinks India has seen significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also believes that Pakistan can benefit from having a similar leader.

PM Modi's emphasis on nationalism has positively impacted Indians both in their home country and abroad, particularly in the United States, where they excel in important fields, according to Tarar.

Also Read | Crime against women unpardonable sin, guilty shouldn’t be spared: PM Modi

“Modi’s slogan of nationalism has worked well for Indians in India and also Indians living and working in the United States, where they dominate critical areas. When that happens, you know a nation has arrived,” Tarar told PTI.

Tarar, a leader aligned with the Republican Party who founded American Muslims for Donald Trump, said that India's progress under PM Modi's leadership showed the potential benefits for Pakistan if a similar figure emerged in the country.

He noted that a country's growth is evident in its ability to influence power in Washington, highlighting that the rise of Indian tech entrepreneurs has bolstered the Indian community abroad. Tarar suggests that Pakistan should take note and prioritise education to achieve similar success.

Also Read | ’We need to rekindle spirit of independence again,’ says PM | 10 points

“India’s first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of a rising nation with institutions such as IITs and IIMs have paid long-term dividends for the country. That’s what happens when you invest in education with a long-term future in mind,” he told PTI.

Pakistan did not congratulate PM Modi

After Narendra Modi was elected for the third time as India’s prime minister, Pakistani leaders chose not to send their congratulations to him.

Also Read | What makes Modi govt’s new Unified Pension Scheme different from NPS?

Instead, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasised the need for cooperation with neighbouring countries. She mentioned that it was too early to congratulate PM Modi.

“Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 06:04 PM IST
