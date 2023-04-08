Pakistan needs to repay a whopping $77.5 billion debt in next 3 years3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 09:33 PM IST
- Problematic is the fact that nuclear-armed Pakistan with a population of nearly 230 million may be unable to meet its external debt obligations - which will trigger a sovereign default
Pakistan is in the middle of a deep economic crisis amid steep currency devaluation and interest rates hikes with its major debt sustainability indicators witnessing marked deterioration during the first half of this fiscal year.
