Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan neutralises large-scale cross-border Taliban militant attack from Afghanistan, 4 soldiers killed

Pakistan neutralises large-scale cross-border Taliban militant attack from Afghanistan, 4 soldiers killed

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:36 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan successfully defended against a large-scale militant assault from Afghanistan; four soldiers and 12 militants were killed.

Armed Taliban security personnel pose for a photograph near the closed gates of Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on September 6, 2023. A gun battle erupted on September 6, between Pakistan and Afghan border forces, officials said, with each side blaming the other for starting the firefight that shut their busiest trade crossing. (Photo by Shafiullah KAKAR / AFP)

On September 6, Pakistan successfully defended against a large-scale militant assault launched from Afghanistan. Officials confirmed that the armed intruders, numbering in the hundreds and equipped with an arsenal of light and heavy weaponry, targeted two military outposts in the rugged Chitral District.

The escalation in violence follows the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2022, which has boosted the morale of Pakistan's homegrown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, AFP reported. Despite Afghanistan's denials, Islamabad has repeatedly accused its neighbour of giving safe haven to these militants.

The deputy commissioner of Chitral, Mohammad Ali, indicated that preparations had been underway after security forces monitored suspicious cross-border movements for several days.

Also Read: Taliban-ruled Afghanistan ranks second worldwide in internally displaced population

"Informers have also sent us information about the militant group movement," AFP quoted Ali as saying. "They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack, and the exchange of fire continued for some four hours."

Pakistan's military succeeded in repelling the attackers. According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation led to the loss of four soldiers while they claimed that 12 militants were killed.

Also Read: Taliban bans women's beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan

The TTP later claimed responsibility for the attempted incursion and alleged that they had captured two Pakistani military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral, a claim that remains unverified.

Chitral, a scenic region favoured by domestic tourists for its steep hills and valleys, has now tightened its security measures. The district is located about 200 kilometres northwest of Islamabad, the nation's capital.

Surge in militant activities in Pakistan

Since the Taliban resumed control in Afghanistan, Pakistan has seen a surge of 50% in militant activities along its western border, according to a report by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies.

(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 08:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.