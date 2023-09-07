Pakistan successfully defended against a large-scale militant assault from Afghanistan; four soldiers and 12 militants were killed.

The escalation in violence follows the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2022, which has boosted the morale of Pakistan's homegrown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, AFP reported. Despite Afghanistan's denials, Islamabad has repeatedly accused its neighbour of giving safe haven to these militants.

The deputy commissioner of Chitral, Mohammad Ali, indicated that preparations had been underway after security forces monitored suspicious cross-border movements for several days.

"Informers have also sent us information about the militant group movement," AFP quoted Ali as saying. "They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack, and the exchange of fire continued for some four hours."

Pakistan's military succeeded in repelling the attackers. According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation led to the loss of four soldiers while they claimed that 12 militants were killed.

The TTP later claimed responsibility for the attempted incursion and alleged that they had captured two Pakistani military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral, a claim that remains unverified.

Chitral, a scenic region favoured by domestic tourists for its steep hills and valleys, has now tightened its security measures. The district is located about 200 kilometres northwest of Islamabad, the nation's capital.

Surge in militant activities in Pakistan Since the Taliban resumed control in Afghanistan, Pakistan has seen a surge of 50% in militant activities along its western border, according to a report by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies.