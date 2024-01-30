 Pakistan to introduce new currency notes to combat counterfeit menace | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 30 2024 11:50:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.35 1.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.55 -1.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.85 -1.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.30 -0.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 629.00 0.98%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan to introduce new currency notes to combat counterfeit menace
Back Back

Pakistan to introduce new currency notes to combat counterfeit menace

 PTI

Pakistan's central bank will introduce new currency notes with enhanced security features to combat counterfeit currencies. The transition will be gradual to avoid disruption and public panic.

TOPSHOT - A vendor sits at his tuck shop displaying posters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, in Hyderabad on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (AFP)Premium
TOPSHOT - A vendor sits at his tuck shop displaying posters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, in Hyderabad on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (AFP)

Pakistan’s central bank has announced that it will introduce new currency notes with enhanced security features to deal with the menace of counterfeit currencies in the cash-strapped country.

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed told the media here that the currency notes will be incorporated with advanced international security features, including distinct security numbers and design to modernise the Pakistani currency.

Ahmed also said the transition would be gradual so that Pakistan does not face disruption and public panic problems as has been witnessed in some other countries in the past.

Also Read: Pakistan seeks $2 billion financial assistance from China for a year: Report

However, some financial experts wonder whether the introduction of new currency notes could also include demonetisation of the 5,000 or higher denomination notes to combat the counterfeit and black money market.

According to experts, cash-strapped Pakistan’s economy is influenced a lot by the illegal use of black money which is easier due to the circulation of higher denomination notes.

“It is the right step to ensure the integrity of Pakistan’s monetary system but will this include demonetisation has to be seen," said Sohail Farooq of the Capital Investment.

Also Read: Pakistan Elections: Nawaz Sharif vows ‘message of peace to India’ in PML-N manifesto. What else his polls plan include?

He confirmed there had been a rise in the use of counterfeit currency notes in the market, concerning the central bank.

“If new currency notes are circulated, it will ensure reliability in circulation and also give businesses confidence," he said.

Another banker said the central bank must just ensure there is no inconvenience to the public and businesses during the implementation of the new currency.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App