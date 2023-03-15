Pakistan News LIVE: ‘Arrest is drama, real intent is to abduct me', Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government for planning his arrest. He said it was all part of the 'London plan' to finish cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif. Police clashed with Imran Khan supporters outside the former premier’s home as security officials tried to arrest him for the second time, deepening a political crisis that’s overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at Khan’s supporters late Tuesday to disperse them and clear the makeshift tents that have sprung up in the past few months around his home in the central city of Lahore.

These supporters, which Khan’s aides say are in the thousands, have been camping there to prevent any arrest of the former cricket star. This latest arrest warrant is to compel Khan to turn up in court on March 18 and face charges for failing to disclose funds obtained from the sale of state gifts when he was in power.

Catch all the live updates on Pakistan here,