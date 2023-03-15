Pakistan News LIVE: ‘Arrest is drama, real intent is to abduct me', Imran Khan

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Pakistani police clashed with Imran Khan supporters outside the former premier’s home as security officials tried to arrest him for the second time, deepening a political crisis that’s overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government for planning his arrest. He said it was all part of the 'London plan' to finish cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif. Police clashed with Imran Khan supporters outside the former premier’s home as security officials tried to arrest him for the second time, deepening a political crisis that’s overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil.
Police fired tear gas and water cannons at Khan’s supporters late Tuesday to disperse them and clear the makeshift tents that have sprung up in the past few months around his home in the central city of Lahore.
These supporters, which Khan’s aides say are in the thousands, have been camping there to prevent any arrest of the former cricket star. This latest arrest warrant is to compel Khan to turn up in court on March 18 and face charges for failing to disclose funds obtained from the sale of state gifts when he was in power.
15 Mar 2023, 01:21 PM ISTImran Khan's video message after clashes | Watch video
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on 14 March put out a video message appealing to his supporters to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed. Khan's appeal comes amid his supporters blocked Pakistan police's attempts to arrest him from his Lahore home in a corruption case.
"The police have arrived to arrest me. They think that if Imran Khan goes to jail, the people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong, you have to prove that the qaum (people) is alive," Khan said while addressing the people.
15 Mar 2023, 01:10 PM IST‘This is what the enemies of PDM and Pakistan want’: Imran Khan on clashes
“Since yesterday afternoon, my house is under heavy attack. The Rangers' latest incursion pits the country's largest political party against the military. This is what the enemies of PDM and Pakistan want. No lessons have been learned from the tragedy of East Pakistan," Imran Khan tweeted.
15 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM ISTVisuals of fresh Pakistan clashes
15 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM ISTKey details of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest
Here are key details of the situation:
- Court orders to arrest Khan came in a case pertaining to his selling state gifts given by foreign leaders while he was prime minister. Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is under way. Khan says he broke no rules and sold the items legally.
- Khan says 76 cases have been registered against him since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022, less than four years into his five-year term. He has appeared in court for other cases.
- If convicted, Khan faces being barred from holding public office, which would be a setback for the cricketer-turned-politician with a national election scheduled for November.
- If he is arrested, Khan's party has vowed to ramp up protests, which analysts say would add to the struggles of a government already hobbled by an economic crisis that has left the nuclear-armed country on the brink of default. (Reuters)
15 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM ISTAround 35 policemen injured in Pakistan clashes
Lahore police spokesman Syed Mubashir said more than 35 policemen had been injured since the operation began. Imran Khan issued a video shortly before dawn, sitting in front of Pakistan and PTI flags at a desk decorated with spent teargas canisters.
"They're going to come again," he said.
"They will teargas our people and do other such things, but you should know that they have no justification to do so."
15 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM ISTImran Khan says to attend court hearing in bid to end Pakistan clashes
Pakistan's Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would heed a court summons, as his supporters continued to clash with security forces that had come to arrest the former prime minister for not showing up in a case against him related to selling state gifts.
The violence, which erupted on Tuesday and involved security forces firing tear gas and water cannons at stone-pelting crowds that had cordoned off Khan's home in Lahore, adds to the instability in nuclear-armed Pakistan, which is struggling with an economic crisis and awaiting an International Monetary Fund bailout.
15 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM ISTMore clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threw bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day Wednesday after officers tried to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.
Police have been besieging the 70-year-old opposition leader’s house in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday while his supporters hurled rocks and bricks, and swung batons snatched from the officers.
15 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM IST‘Arrest was mere drama, the real intent is…': Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan
