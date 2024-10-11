Pakistan news: Pakistan news: At least 20 miners killed, 7 injured in armed attack on coal mine in Balochistan

A violent attack by armed men on Junaid Cola coal mine in Balochistan resulted in 20 deaths and seven injuries. The incident took place early Friday morning, as confirmed by local police reports.

Published11 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Pakistan news: 20 miners killed, 7 injured after armed men launch attack in Balochistan
Pakistan news: 20 miners killed, 7 injured after armed men launch attack in Balochistan(HT_PRINT)

Pakistan news: At least 20 miners were killed, and seven were injured after a group of armed men attacked Junaid Cola company, a private coal mine located in southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, police said, stated reports.

The district hospital has received 20 dead bodies, and six injured patients, a doctor told Reuters.

Also Read | Pakistan airport blast: China condemns death of its 2 nationals in Karachi

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Humayun Khan, the police station house officer for the town, reported Reuters.

Keep checking here for more updates.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
