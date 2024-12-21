News anchor Mona Alam has taken action against explicit deep-fake videos falsely attributed to her went viral in Pakistan.

A Pakistani news anchor has found herself in the eye of a viral storm after explicit videos attributed to her began circulating online. The incident also comes mere weeks after a sexualised deep-fake video of prominent politician Azma Bukhari went viral. Digitally modified videos have become increasingly common in recent years — often weaponised to smear well-known women in a country with conservative mores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

News anchor Mona Alam — known for hosting a popular show on Hum News — however decided to confront the matter head-on by approaching the relevant authorities. Details shared by the journalist on X indicated that a complaint had since been filed with the cybercrime division of the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad. She also alleged that the woman shown in the explicit clip was a ‘proven criminal’.

“This woman’s objectionable video is being spread by petty haters on social media, claiming it’s me. She’s a proven criminal herself and hence posting her real screen grab for clarity. I’ve moved Agencies. My character is spotless and all campaigners against it will face the music!" she wrote earlier this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deep-fake videos have become a recurring issue for Pakistan amid growing internet usage in recent years. It was also at the centre of a digital debate during the elections as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf used an AI tool to generate clips featuring jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. A somewhat darker side to the technology also makes it uniquely suited to tearing down women.

Bukhari — a Punjab Minister who regularly appears on TV — recalls going quiet for days after she saw the video of her face superimposed on the sexualised body of an Indian actor in a clip quickly spreading on social media.

“I was shattered when it came into my knowledge," she told AFP earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}