Pakistan news anchor doesn’t flinch as earthquake shakes studio on live TV; watch2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:42 PM IST
A earthquake on March 22 resulted in the collapse of several buildings, killing nine people and injuring over 160 others.
On March 21 night, a powerful earthquake hit Pakistan and parts of India with its epicentre in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 180 kilometres and caused strong tremors that resulted in at least 12 deaths and over 200 injuries in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×