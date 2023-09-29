comScore
Pakistan: Blast kills dozens at rally celebrating Prophet's birth anniversary in Baluchistan
Pakistan: Blast kills dozens at rally celebrating Prophet's birth anniversary in Baluchistan

 Anwesha Mitra

Dozens killed in blast near mosque at rally in southwestern Pakistan. Over 50 dead, 70 injured. More details to follow.

People gather at a hospital, where injured victims of a bomb explosion are brought, in Quetta (AP)Premium
People gather at a hospital, where injured victims of a bomb explosion are brought, in Quetta (AP)

Dozens were killed on Friday afternoon as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan. The explosion took place near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in Baluchistan. According to officials more than 50 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured amid Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations. 

