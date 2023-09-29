Dozens killed in blast near mosque at rally in southwestern Pakistan. Over 50 dead, 70 injured. More details to follow.

Dozens were killed on Friday afternoon as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan. The explosion took place near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in Baluchistan. According to officials more than 50 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured amid Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

