Pakistan: Blast kills dozens at rally celebrating Prophet's birth anniversary in Baluchistan
Dozens were killed on Friday afternoon as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan. The explosion took place near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in Baluchistan. According to officials more than 50 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured amid Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.
More to come…
