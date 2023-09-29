Pakistan: Second suicide bomb blast reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56 die amid Miladun Nabi celebrations
Within hours of a suicide blast in the restive Balochistan province, Pakistan was rocked by another blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the Friday prayers.
Pakistan was hit with a second bomb blast on Friday amid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, commemorating the birth of Islam's Prophet Muammhad, Eid Miladun Nabi. The two major blasts occurred in a gap of hours. At least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 persons sustained injuries as two blasts rocked the Doaba police station.