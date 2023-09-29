Pakistan was hit with a second bomb blast on Friday amid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, commemorating the birth of Islam's Prophet Muammhad, Eid Miladun Nabi. The two major blasts occurred in a gap of hours. At least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 persons sustained injuries as two blasts rocked the Doaba police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first one, a powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, while another blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city killed at least three people.

Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed said, "The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion," adding that nearly 30 to 40 people were reported to be stuck under the rubble. The official said that heavy machinery had been called to retrieve the injured persons and the bodies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blast in Balochistan occurred near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in the Mastung district. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

The bomb attack came a day after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a key Islamic State (ISIS) commander in the Mastung district.

At least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in the blast in Mastung, the second suicide bomb blast added three more to the death toll, taking the total to fifty five. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second major blast that has terrorized Mastung over the last 15 days, Geo News reported.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people were injured in a blast in the same district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mastung has remained a target of terror attacks for the past several years with a major attack in July 2018 being one of the deadliest in the district's history during which at least 128 people were killed,

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which set up as an umbrella group of several terrorist outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its terrorists to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing over 100 people.

