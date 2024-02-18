Pakistan news: ECP forms committee to probe election rigging allegations
The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a high-level committee to probe the rigging allegations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha. The decision came after Chatha resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities on Saturday, Dawn reported.