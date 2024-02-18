Pakistan news: ECP forms committee to probe election rigging allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a high-level committee to probe the rigging allegations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha. The decision came after Chatha resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities on Saturday, Dawn reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committee will include senior election commission officials, including the secretary, special secretary, and additional director general law, the election commission said in an official statement.

It further said the committee will record the statements of returning officers and district returning officers and submit a report to the commission within three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A decision on whether any legal action including contempt of ECP will be taken against the Rawalpindi commissioner will be made after reviewing the findings of the report, said Pakistan's electoral watchdog.

The statement added that officials of the commission attended the ECP in person while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Punjab ECP member Babar Hasan Bharwana attended it virtually, as per ANI reports.

The ECP had earlier rejected the allegations made by the Rawalpindi Commission regarding rigging in the general election held on February 8. Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations leveled by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner or the election commission and no official of the election commission never issued any instructions regarding changing the election results to Commissioner Rawalpindi," the ECP said.

"Neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections. However, the election commission will conduct an inquiry into the matter as soon as possible," it added.

After his resignation, Chattha said, “We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin. I apologize to the returning officers of my division." He also claimed that even today the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We wronged the country...I should be executed in Rawalpindi's Kachehri Chowk," The News International reported. Stressing that he was under pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, the official said that he even attempted suicide this morning.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!