Pakistan News: Fire guts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls' high school, over 1400 students rescued
According to the report, over 1,000 female students were inside the Government Girls’ High Secondary School in Sirikot when the fire began, but luckily, no casualties were reported.
After a massive fire engulfed a school building in Sirikot village of Haripur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, around 1,000 girl students had a lucky escape as they were safely evacuated, The Dawn reported.