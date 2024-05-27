Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.50 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.60 -1.40%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.10 0.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.95 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,129.15 -0.19%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan News: Fire guts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls' high school, over 1400 students rescued
BackBack

Pakistan News: Fire guts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls' high school, over 1400 students rescued

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

According to the report, over 1,000 female students were inside the Government Girls’ High Secondary School in Sirikot when the fire began, but luckily, no casualties were reported.

Fire at Government Girls’ High Secondary School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sirikot. (Screengrab)Premium
Fire at Government Girls’ High Secondary School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sirikot. (Screengrab)

After a massive fire engulfed a school building in Sirikot village of Haripur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, around 1,000 girl students had a lucky escape as they were safely evacuated, The Dawn reported.

According to the report, over 1,000 female students were inside the Government Girls’ High Secondary School in Sirikot when the fire began, but luckily, no casualties were reported.

Along with the local residents, the firefighters initiated the process of dousing the fire, but it took them more than two hours to douse it. However, the school faced severe damage.

ALSO READ: Vivek Vihar fire: What led to fire at Delhi's Baby Care New Born Hospital that killed 7 babies

Meanwhile, Haripur's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Faraz Jalal said, while speaking to Geo News, that about 1,400 students were present, and all of them were safely evacuated from the school building.

Citing the reason for the fire, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry confirmed that the school building caught fire because of a short circuit.

ALSO READ: Delhi hospital fire: Owner Naveen Khichi, on-duty doctor Akash sent to 3-day police custody until May 30

He further stated that the probe was underway and the administration would make the school function soon.

Taking notice of the incident, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed that all damages caused to the school building should be mended immediately.

He office wrote, “Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur notice of fire in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Serikot, Haripur."

ALSO READ: Rajkot Game Zone fire: Gujarat HC rebukes civic body, ‘Sleeping for 4 years?’

It added, "Department of Education, concerned district administration should determine the causes of the incident and submit a report soon, the damage caused to the school building due to fire should be repaired immediately, so that educational activities can continue."

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a restive province which has seen attacks on school buildings by militants.

With agency inputs.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue