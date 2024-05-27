After a massive fire engulfed a school building in Sirikot village of Haripur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, around 1,000 girl students had a lucky escape as they were safely evacuated, The Dawn reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, over 1,000 female students were inside the Government Girls' High Secondary School in Sirikot when the fire began, but luckily, no casualties were reported.

Along with the local residents, the firefighters initiated the process of dousing the fire, but it took them more than two hours to douse it. However, the school faced severe damage.

Meanwhile, Haripur's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Faraz Jalal said, while speaking to Geo News, that about 1,400 students were present, and all of them were safely evacuated from the school building.

Citing the reason for the fire, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry confirmed that the school building caught fire because of a short circuit.

He further stated that the probe was underway and the administration would make the school function soon.

Taking notice of the incident, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed that all damages caused to the school building should be mended immediately.

He office wrote, "Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur notice of fire in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Serikot, Haripur."

It added, "Department of Education, concerned district administration should determine the causes of the incident and submit a report soon, the damage caused to the school building due to fire should be repaired immediately, so that educational activities can continue."

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a restive province which has seen attacks on school buildings by militants.

With agency inputs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

