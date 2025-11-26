Pakistan news: Former PM Imran Khan killed? Death rumours flood social media; sisters assaulted outside Adiala Jail

Amid Imran Khan’s death rumours flooding social media, his three sisters allegedly suffered a brutal police assault outside Adiala Jail. The ageing sisters of Pakistan’s former prime minister have demanded an impartial probe.

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan were waiting outside the jail as they had been denied a meeting with Khan for a month. They said they were sitting peacefully when police suddenly attacked them without warning.

They have called the attack “brutal and orchestrated” and was carried out “without provocation”. They have made a formal complaint to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” PTI quoted Noreen Niazi as saying.

They alleged that the streetlights had been switched off and officers dragged and hit them. The sisters insist they broke no laws and only wanted to check on Imran Khan’s health. According to them, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also assaulted.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 due to multiple cases filed against him.

Imran Khan killed? Some reports claim that the former Pakistani PM has been isolated for 22 days. No family meeting has been scheduled in the last three weeks despite clear court orders, the reports further claim.

Some reports even claim that his final rites will take place in Rawalpindi tomorrow. No official statement has been released so far.

Social media has been flooded with reports of Imran Khan’s death. The rumours were further fanned by a verified Twitter (now X) handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baluchistan.

“Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration, according to several news outlets,” says one of its posts.

“If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world,” it added.