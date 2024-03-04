Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan PM for second time, here are 3 main challenges before the coalition govt
Shehbaz Sharif set to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time, facing economic and security challenges. He won a majority in Parliament with 201 votes.
Shehbaz Sharif will take the oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, taking over the reins of the country for a second time since 2022, amidst staggering economic and security challenges faced by the country. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony held at the President's residence in the afternoon.