Pakistan news: Gunfire, blasts reported from Gwadar Port complex, Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility
Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported.
Pakistan News: Multiple blasts and gunfire had been reported from Gwadar Port Authority Complex, according to Dawn. No casualties have been reported yet. However, Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.