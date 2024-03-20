Pakistan News: Multiple blasts and gunfire had been reported from Gwadar Port Authority Complex, according to Dawn. No casualties have been reported yet. However, Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn of the multiple blasts and gunfire in Gwadar Port Authority Complex. The reports also mentions that armed attackers ‘forcibly’ entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and open fired.

The Gwadar Port is situated on the shores of the Arabian Sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to several media reports, BLA terrorists open fired in Gwadar Port Authority Complex in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

According to Pakistani news channel ARY news, 8 BLA terrorists have been killed as they attempted to unleash a fatal attack in Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

Following the attack and reported open firing on the port, a large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while intense firing is ongoing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported.

In November, 14 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed after militants attacked two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar. The military vehicles came under attack while moving from Pasni to Ormara in the coastal district.

According to a security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies last month, Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in Balochistan, juxtaposed with a decline in tribal districts and mainland KP.

Security forces foiled an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

