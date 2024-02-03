Pakistan news: ‘Homemade’ bomb sparks blast outside Election Commission office in Karachi ahead of parliamentary polls
An explosion occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi ahead of the general elections, with no casualties reported. The ECP has requested reports on the blast and confirmed that the elections will be held as scheduled.
Ahead of Pakistan General Elections, scheduled to be held on 8 February, an explosion reportedly occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi. The local media agency ARY News quoted Pakistan Police to report that bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to assess the intensity and nature of the blast.