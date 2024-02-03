Ahead of Pakistan General Elections, scheduled to be held on 8 February, an explosion reportedly occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi. The local media agency ARY News quoted Pakistan Police to report that bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to assess the intensity and nature of the blast.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai, no casualties were reported in the incident.

SSP Sajid Sadozai said, "The explosive material was placed in a shopping bag along the wall of the ECP office in Karachi's red zone area. Ball bearings were not found in the explosive material."

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) swiftly took notice of the blast and has requested reports from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South and District Monitoring Officer. The ECP directed both officials to submit an immediate report.

The ECP has said that the Pakistan elections will be held on the scheduled date-8 February, despite the security challenges Pakistan is facing.

Pakistan's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) issued a report indicating that a 'homemade' bomb, using approximately 400 grams of explosives, caused the explosion. The report mentioned about the discovery of a time device and a 12-volt battery at the blast site.

According to the BDS report, "The detonator of the blast and about 400 grams of explosives were blown away with the explosion." It further noted that the homemade bomb was contained in a soft container. The BDS confirmed no casualties in the blast.

Pakistan is gearing up for two key events in quick succession: a general election and the expiry of an International Monetary Fund bailout program. The election winner will be tasked with striking a new deal with the IMF, which investors say is crucial to the nation’s outlook.

The IMF’s current rescue package ends in March 2024, just before $1 billion in dollar bonds come due the following month. Pakistan’s finances will collapse without a new funding agreement, according to all 12 respondents to a Bloomberg survey.

The primary reason behind Pakistan’s economic woes is its staggering debt levels, which, as of 2023, amount to nearly USD 125 billion owed to external creditors, with approximately one-third to China.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!