Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan News: Explosion near Quetta Railway Station leaves over a dozen dead

Pakistan News: Explosion near Quetta Railway Station leaves over a dozen dead

Livemint

  • Pakistan News: At the time of the explosion, a train was ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar

Pakistan News: Explosion near Quetta Railway Station leaves over a dozen dead (Representative image)

Pakistan News: Over a dozen casualties, and injuries to 25 people have been reported after an explosion occurred near the Quetta Railway Station.

At the time of the explosion, a train was ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar, reports Pakistan's Dawn News. Police and rescue teams are currently at the scene.

“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch told Reuters. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

While the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained, the senior superintendent suspects it could be a ‘suicide blast’. SSP Baloch further said that at least 100 people were present at the site, stated Dawn News' report.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind issued a statement mentioning that the Bomb Disposal Squad had collected evidence from the site, and the nature of the blast was being investigated.

(More to come…)

