Pakistan news: Massive protests in Sindh province over abduction of Hindu girl
Massive protests have erupted in Pakistan's Sindh province after a Hindu girl was abducted from the area
The Hindu community and traders in Pakistan took part in a massive protest that erupted in Sindh province after a Hindu girl was abducted from the area, demanding urgent action from the government. The girl has been identified as Priya Kumari who was abducted from Sukkur days ago. The protests massively took place in Dera Murad Jamali.