The Hindu community and traders in Pakistan took part in a massive protest that erupted in Sindh province after a Hindu girl was abducted from the area, demanding urgent action from the government. The girl has been identified as Priya Kumari who was abducted from Sukkur days ago. The protests massively took place in Dera Murad Jamali.

Marching with placards and shouting slogans against what they called was “incompetence" of the government in failing to check on routine abduction of little children in Sindh, the protesters warned of a massive demonstration if Priya Kumari is not located soon.

The protesters also highlighted the deteriorating security conditions in Sindh, Dawn reported. The protests were led by senior members of the Hindu community such as Mukhi Manak Lal and Seth Tara Chand. As they led the rally against abduction of little children, it drew participants from various sectors of society.

Several notable attendees included Taj Baloch, representing traders, Liaqat Ali Chakar from JI's youth wing, Mir Jan Mengal, president of the wholesale market, Molana Nawabuddin Domki, Khan Jan Bangulazi, and Harpal Das, Dawn reported.

The demonstrators urged the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safe return of the girl and to deliver justice to the minority community.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has also strongly condemned the religious persecutions of minorities in Pakistan and urged the next government to bring legislation of equal status for all communities.

The human rights body, a non-government organisation (NGO) established in 1994, also highlighted that in past few months, people from Christian, Hindu, Ahmdiyya and Sikh communities have been victims of such attacks.

"The newly elected representatives and the government must make legislation for equal status of all citizens as per founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision and thoughts," the human rights body said, adding, “The recent cases are addition to suffering, and the growing numbers has made minorities more vulnerable."

Naveed Walter, the President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that even in the short duration of the year so far, several alarming incidents have been reported.

(With ANI inputs)

