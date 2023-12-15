Pakistan news: Militants attack police HQ, checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 5 officials killed
The first attack occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, where three policemen were killed and three others injured. Four militants were also killed in the shootout.
Three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least five law enforcement officials were killed on December 15 in a militant attack on a regional police headquarters and a checkpost in the restive northwest Pakistan, reported news agency PTI.