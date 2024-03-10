At least two people have been killed and another severely injured in a blast in Pakistan ’s northwestern city of Peshawar, news agency AP reported citing police officials.

The blast near the Board Bazaar area of the city, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP.

The motorcycle carried between 4 and 5 kilograms (9 to 11 pounds) of explosives when it detonated in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar, AP reported.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Kashif Aftab Abbasi said teams of the Counter Terrorism Department and other law enforcement agencies had arrived at the site and were collecting evidence, reported Pakistan English daily Dawn.

“The blast occurred during the transportation of four to five kilogrammes of explosives," the SSP told Geo News later. Abbasi said the explosives were being transported on a motorcycle.

“Two people involved in the transportation were killed while one was injured," Abbasi said, adding that the identities of the suspects were being determined.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and offered prayers for the victims.

“We are fully determined to root out terrorism," AP quoted Sharif as saying.

The Pakistani prime minister directed the provisional government of the best medical treatment to the injured and reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorism in the country.

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who was elected as the 14th president of the country with a big margin, will take oath as the head of state today.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad at 4 pm. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will administer the oath to the newly-elected president, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all three service chiefs, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

