Pakistan news: Motorcycle loaded with 5kg explosives detonates in Peshawar, 2 killed
At least two people have been killed and another injured severely, in a blast in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police officials. The severely wounded person has been admitted to Lady Reading Hospital
At least two people have been killed and another severely injured in a blast in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, news agency AP reported citing police officials.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message