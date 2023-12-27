Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the cipher case was re-arrested on Wednesday outside Adiala jail. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protested against the re-arrest of their leader and alleged that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was mistreated by police officers as he was stating his rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi being mistreated by police officers as he was stating his rights. This is absolutely shameful, disgusting conduct by those who get paid by us!," PTI official said in a post on X.

The video, which is doing rounds on social media shows the former Foreign Minister vehemently objecting to the "illegality" of the police's actions, only to be forcefully pushed into a reinforced police vehicle by Punjab Police.

“They are arresting me again in a false case," Qureshi can be heard saying in the video. “I represent the nation, I am innocent and I am being targeted for political revenge without any reason," he said.

The action comes as the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema withdrew Qureshi's 15-day detention order on Tuesday, but the police still arrested the PTI leader. The Pakistan police have refrained from commenting on the arrest of the former minister.

Bail in cipher case The re-arrest comes days after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case. The case pertains to the claim that the PTI leaders have mishandled a diplomatic cable dispatched by the Pakistani ambassador to the United States. The former Prime Minister was accused of making some sensitive information public.

Imran Khan also continues to remain in jail despite the bail order as the former PM was convicted in the Toshakhana case.

The development comes months ahead of the February 2024 elections in Pakistan where former PM Nawaz Sharif is expected to go against Imran Khan. The PTI leader was disqualified from elections after his conviction in the Toshakhana case, but he has repeatedly asserted that he will file an appeal against his conviction and will fight the elections.

