Pakistan news: Punjab province introduces Bill to combat child marriage, raise legal age to 18 years
Pakistan news: Child Protection Welfare Bureau presents Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2024-25 to raise minimum age for girls to marry to 18, combating child marriage in Punjab.
The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has put forth the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2024-25 to the Punjab government, aiming to raise the minimum age for girls to marry to 18 years, Dawn reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message