Pakistan govt imposes Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of EAM Jaishankar’s visit for SCO Summit

The Punjab government has enacted Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to maintain order during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Punjab government in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to ensure law and order during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, according to Geo TV.

Section 144 allows the government to prohibit various forms of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, and similar activities for a specified period. In Rawalpindi, this restriction will be in effect for a week, from October 10 to 17.

Also Read: Jaishankar cautions ‘AI is just as dangerous as nuclear weapons’. Here’s why

The SCO Meetings are scheduled to be held in Pakistani cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China.

The key goals of the SCO include strengthening mutual trust among member states, promoting cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, science and technology, and jointly ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region.

Also Read: ‘First time after 9 years..what has India gained?’ Kapil Sibal reacts to Jaishankar’s Pakistan visit for SCO Summit

Member countries of the SCO include India, Iran, China, Pakistan, and Russia, along with several significant dialogue partners such as Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Maldives, Myanmar, the UAE, and Sri Lanka.

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the upcoming summit in Pakistan.

Pakistan government is upping the ante as the country prepares for the global meet seeing representations from across the global south.

Various other stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the meetings are held smoothly in the country. The measures also include tightening the security in Adiala Jail that has former Pakistan PM Imran Khan locked up and preventing any of his supporters, lawyers or family members to meet him.

The imposition of Section 144 came as part of Pakistan's efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level summit. Islamabad is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting next week.

Also Read: Pakistan blast explained: How Baloch Liberation Army carried out bombing outside Jinnah airport in Karachi

The Punjab government said it took this decision on the district administration's request to ensure security of people, installations, buildings and thwart any potential threat or untoward activity, Geo TV noted.

Meanwhile, the central government of Pakistan has deployed troops from the Pakistan Army in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution, to maintain law and order during the SCO summit. Officials have also announced the closure of marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes for five days in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as reported by Geo TV.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan’s long-standing attachment to terrorism…,’ Jaishankar takes jibe at PM Sharif says ‘actions have consequence’

Additionally, the police issued notices to traders and hotel owners, warning that any violations of these restrictions will result in penalties.

The SCO meeting, which includes nine full members such as China, India, Iran, and Russia, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan govt imposes Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of EAM Jaishankar’s visit for SCO Summit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.