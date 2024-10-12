The Punjab government has enacted Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to maintain order during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The Punjab government in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to ensure law and order during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, according to Geo TV.

Section 144 allows the government to prohibit various forms of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, and similar activities for a specified period. In Rawalpindi, this restriction will be in effect for a week, from October 10 to 17.

The SCO Meetings are scheduled to be held in Pakistani cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China.

The key goals of the SCO include strengthening mutual trust among member states, promoting cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, science and technology, and jointly ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region.

Member countries of the SCO include India, Iran, China, Pakistan, and Russia, along with several significant dialogue partners such as Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Maldives, Myanmar, the UAE, and Sri Lanka.

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the upcoming summit in Pakistan.

Pakistan government is upping the ante as the country prepares for the global meet seeing representations from across the global south.

Various other stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the meetings are held smoothly in the country. The measures also include tightening the security in Adiala Jail that has former Pakistan PM Imran Khan locked up and preventing any of his supporters, lawyers or family members to meet him.

The imposition of Section 144 came as part of Pakistan's efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level summit. Islamabad is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting next week.

The Punjab government said it took this decision on the district administration's request to ensure security of people, installations, buildings and thwart any potential threat or untoward activity, Geo TV noted.

Meanwhile, the central government of Pakistan has deployed troops from the Pakistan Army in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution, to maintain law and order during the SCO summit. Officials have also announced the closure of marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes for five days in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as reported by Geo TV.

Additionally, the police issued notices to traders and hotel owners, warning that any violations of these restrictions will result in penalties.

The SCO meeting, which includes nine full members such as China, India, Iran, and Russia, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.