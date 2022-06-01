Pakistan on verge of becoming 'Sri Lanka'? Oil, ghee rates soar to all-time high

The Pakistan government increased the rates of ghee and cooking oil by an unprecedented ₹208 and ₹213 to an all-time high of ₹555 and ₹605 per litre from today
The Pakistan government increased the rates of ghee and cooking oil by an unprecedented ₹208 and ₹213 to an all-time high of ₹555 and ₹605 per litre from today, June 1. According to Dawn News report, the rates of ghee hovers between ₹540- ₹560 per litre in the country.
Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Secretary-General Umer Islam Khan hinted that the retail rates of ghee and cooking oil would soon come on a par with Utility Stores Corporation (USC).
The USC is a Pakistani state-owned enterprise that operates throughout the country and provides basic commodities to the general public at subsidised rates.
Khan said ghee/cooking oil manufacturers have stopped giving the products on credit to the USC as the corporation had not cleared outstanding ₹2-3 billion to the manufacturers.
Pakistan has witnessed a 300% increase in edible oil and ghee prices in past six months. Pakistan is dependent on palm oil from Indonesia. The country imports more than 85% of its commodity from Indonesia.
The current shipment problem of palm oil export from Indonesia is the key concern behind the skyrocketing prices of cooking oil and ghee in Pakistan.
Khan, PVMA Secretary-General said despite the lifting of an export ban by Indonesia on palm oil on May 23, not a single loaded vessel had been on the high seas or at Indonesia port for shipments to Pakistan.
As per the Dawn news, the normal duty rate on import of crude palm oil is ₹8,000 per ton while its import under Free Trade Agreement (FTA)/ Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) from Indonesia and Malaysia is ₹6,800 per ton. In both cases, import is then subject to 2% additional customs duty, 2% withholding tax, and 17% of general sales tax.
The business community had approached Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce to remove a 2% additional customs duty on the import of palm oil from Malaysia to offset the high cost of Malaysian palm oil which is costlier by 15-20% compared to Indonesia’s.
Separately, Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 13.8% in May from a year earlier, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday. That compared with a rise of 13.4% in April from a year earlier. The CPI increased 0.4% in May from the previous month. The inflation figures come days after the government partially eliminated costly fuel subsidies in a bid to unlock much-needed funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
