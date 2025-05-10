Pakistan opens its airspace for all traffic moments after India-Pak agree on a ceasefire

Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, 2025, announced that the nation was opening up its airspace for all kinds of traffic moments after the nation agreed with India on a ceasefire amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, reported the news agency PTI.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the development on Saturday as the nation eyes normalcy amid the raging tensions with India.

“All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” they said, according to the agency report.

Earlier reports showed that Pakistan's airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the rising tensions with India. This reportedly hampered regular air traffic, creating an inconvenience for the passengers.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pakistan opened up its airspace moments after India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday, May 10 announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to stop firing action on land and air from 5 p.m.

“The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri.

According to people aware of the development, there are no further plans for talks between the two nations on any other issue at the moment. The agreement comes nearly two days after Pakistan escalated the conflict by attacking India through shelling on the border region.

This was a response to India's retaliatory action against terrorism, which claimed the lives of 26 people in the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

Earlier on Saturday, India also reportedly warned Pakistan that “any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly.”

Before the Indian government announced its agreement with Pakistan, US President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

“I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countires on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” said Trump in his Truth Social post.