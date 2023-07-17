Pakistan outsources Islamabad Airport to boost forex reserves: Report1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:08 AM IST
The Government of Pakistan is looking to outsource the operations of major airports, including Islamabad International Airport, in an effort to boost forex reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has set a deadline of August 12 for finalizing the outsourcing of the airport's operations.
The Government of Pakistan has been pushing for outsourcing the operations of major airports including Islamabad International Airport (IIA) amid the continuous depletion of forex reserves, according to a report published by Dawn quoting sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×