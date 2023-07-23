Pakistan: Over 8 lakh jobseekers left the country in 2022

Pakistan: Over 8 lakh jobseekers left the country in 20221 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Over 800,000 Pakistani nationals left the country in 2022 for job opportunities abroad, with 17,976 being highly qualified. The number of highly qualified individuals leaving was lowest in 2020 due to travel restrictions.
More than eight lakh Pakistani nationals left the country in 2022 in search of jobs. According to the data from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, 832,339 left the country for work last year. Out of these, 17,976 were highly qualified.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×