Pakistan: Over 8 lakh jobseekers left the country in 2022

A total of 12,057 highly qualified people left Pakistan for jobs in 2013. In 2014, 14,647 highly qualified nationals left Pakistan for work. The total number of nationals who left in the same year was 752,466. The data shows that in 2015, over 9.4 million people left Pakistan in search of jobs out of whom 17,484 were highly qualified. In 2016; 839,353 people left the country for job opportunities abroad. Out of these, the highly qualified were 16,510, according to Dawn.