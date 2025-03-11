Pakistan passenger train with hundreds onboard sprayed with bullets, many abducted: ‘They will be executed if…’

A passenger train carrying at least 400 onboard were fired upon by a separatist group in Pakistan's Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan, injuring the train driver and killing at least six security personnel who were onboard the train.

The group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack on the passenger train and said it has taken hostages from the train, including security forces.

The Jaffar Express, with around 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on by the separatist group, railway officials said.

After the driver was wounded, the train came to a stop in a deserted area, government spokesman Shahid Rind said and added that reinforcements were heading to Bolan to respond to the attack.

He had no further details and the situation with the train and its passengers was not immediately clear.

The separatist group has warned the security forces against launching an operation against them, saying “hundreds of hostages will be executed if the occupying forces attempt any military operation.”

According to the fresh reports, the BLA has released all women, children and other passengers from their custody but continues to hold Pakistani Army security personnel.

Trains in Balochistan typically have security personnel on board as separatists have previously carried out deadly attacks on trains and security forces in the region. In November, a the separatist group carried out a suicide bombing at a train station in Quetta that killed 26 people, including security personnel, railway staff and passengers.