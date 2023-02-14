Pakistan plans to quadruple domestic coal-fired power, move away from gas
Pakistan is planning to quadruple its coal-fired power capacity in a bid to reduce power generation costs
Pakistan plans to quadruple its domestic coal-fired capacity to reduce power generation costs and will not build new gas-fired plants in the coming years, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday, as it seeks to ease a crippling foreign-exchange crisis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×