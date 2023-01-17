Pakistan PM calls for ‘serious and sincere’ talks with India

Pakistan PM calls for ‘serious and sincere’ talks with India2 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Currently, Pakistan in battling a severe economic crisis, public discontent against the ruling regime due to flour crisis and fuel shortage among others.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for sincere talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on burning points like ‘Kashmir’. He made the statement in an interview with Dubai-based AI Arabiya TV on Monday
“Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and now it wants peace with its neighbor. My message to the Indian leadership and PM Modi is that let's sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir," Sharif said as quoted by news agency ANI.
According to PM Sharif, the three wars between India and Pakistan have only brought misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people. Currently, Pakistan in battling a severe economic crisis, public discontent against the ruling regime due to flour crisis and fuel shortage among others.
"We are neighbors. Let's be very blunt, even if we are not neighbors by choice we are there for ever and it is up to us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," he added.
He has also brought up the issue of Kashmir, saying that Pakistan wants peace and what is happening there should be stopped, as per ANI reports.
"Pakistan does not want to waste resources on bombs and ammunition. We are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth, and if God forbids, a war breaks out, who will live to tell what happened?" he said.
In last November, India had lashed out at Pakistan for raking up the issue of Kashmir during a United Nations debate terming it as ‘desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods’.
Pratik Mathur, Permanent Mission of India to UN had earlier said, “A representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan's representative believes."
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had spoken about alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. India's response to Pakistan's claims came during a key UN General Assembly meeting on the United Nations Security Council.
(With ANI inputs)
